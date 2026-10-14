King Charles receives Zelenskyy at Palace, earning thanks for ‘support'

King Charles welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The King received Zelenskyy for a private audience at the palace, where the pair spoke for around 25 minutes.

Following the audience, he expressed his gratitude to the King for his continued backing of Ukraine.

“I thank His Majesty for the audience. It is important for me to have the opportunity to personally thank him for his unwavering support for Ukraine,” he wrote on social media.

The royal meeting came before Zele nskyy travelled to Downing Street for talks with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, where further military and financial support for Ukraine was on the agenda.

Wednesday’s visit comes at a delicate moment for Kyiv, following fresh criticism from Trump and a reported agreement with Moscow to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports.

Zelenskyy has voiced concern over the direction of US policy, warning that Ukraine risks losing a vital partner.

Speaking to broadcaster Piers Morgan, the Ukrainian president criticised the latest developments and raised concerns about restrictions affecting Ukraine’s access to Starlink satellite services, warning that the consequences could cost lives.

In a statement issued ahead of the visit, Burnham said the UK’s assistance was essential both to the country’s security and to helping Ukrainian forces resist Russian aggression.

“Our rock-solid support to Ukraine is vital for keeping us safe here in the UK and ensuring those on the frontlines have the equipment they need to push back Russia,” he said.