Prince William makes surprising discovery about bursary scholar during Black History Month

The Prince of Wales was welcomed by Colleen Amos, co-founder and chief executive of The Amos Bursary.

William has spoken of his admiration for a group of ambitious people whose stories offered a powerful reminder of what can happen when talent is met with the right support.

The Prince of Wales and Princess Kate shared a series of photographs from the engagement on their official Instagram account.

"Recognising the work of The Amos Bursary during Black History Month," the captioned read.

"Inspiring to hear about their ambitions and the impact that opportunity, support and strong networks can have in helping young people thrive," they added.

Among those William met was Joseph Simeon, a 29-year-old investment banker based in New York, who spoke about the difference the programme had made to his life.

When he discovered the timing of Joseph's wedding, he was taken aback.

"Tomorrow? You shouldn't be here!" the prince exclaimed, before jokingly asking whether he ought to be preparing his wedding speech instead.

Joseph later explained that his decision to attend reflected just how much the organisation meant to him.

Now a mentor himself, he remains determined to help others access the opportunities that shaped his own future.

"The Amos Bursary has been transformative to my life," he said, expressing his gratitude for the programme and William's interest in its work.

Television presenter June Sarpong, a longstanding supporter of the charity, was also among those present.

Having worked with William previously, she praised the programme for the tangible difference it makes to the lives of young people from underrepresented backgrounds.

She described its success in helping individuals achieve their best and contribute to Britain, while William responded with a simple observation: "It's full circle."

The visit also took in Urban MBA, the east London co-working space that hosted the event.

Founded by Kofi Oppong, the organisation champions education, entrepreneurship and mentoring for marginalised young people.