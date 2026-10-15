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King Charles welcomes Commonwealth leaders and guests to St James's Palace

King Charles catches up with SOAS president Zeinab Badawi-Malik

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Web Desk
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Published October 15, 2026

King Charles welcomes Commonwealth leaders and guests to St Jamess Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed guests to St James’s Palace for a reception celebrating the Commonwealth diaspora.

The King and Queen were pictured speaking with Shirley Botchwey, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, during the gathering, which recognised the communities and connections linking people across the Commonwealth.

Charles also caught up with Zeinab Badawi-Malik, President of SOAS, University of London, as guests gathered at the historic royal residence in London.

The reception comes ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where leaders from across the member nations will come together in Antigua and Barbuda to discuss shared priorities and the future of the organisation.

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