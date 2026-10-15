 
Geo News

Diddy was rushed to hospital due to head injury after fight with Jamaican drug lord: Report

The alleged fight reportedly stemmed from anger over an NBC News investigation into Combs’ lavish living conditions

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 15, 2026

Diddy was rushed to hospital due to head injury after fight with Jamaican drug lord: Report
Diddy was rushed to hospital due to head injury after fight with Jamaican drug lord: Report

Sean “Diddy” Combs was rushed to a hospital due to a medical emergency last Friday; however, authorities did not reveal the nature of the medical issue.

According to TMZ, the rapper suffered a head injury after he was attacked by a Jamaican drug lord for allegedly getting inmates in trouble. The disgraced music mogul wasn’t hospitalized and was back in prison by Saturday morning.

The drug lord named Dudus and the 56-year-old musician got into a physical altercation. The outlet reports that Combs' head injury was due to him hitting his head on a bed.

The alleged fight reportedly stemmed from anger over an NBC News investigation into Combs’ living conditions at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey. The report raised questions about whether the music mogul had been receiving special treatment while serving his sentence.

The investigation prompted prison authorities to conduct searches and confiscate cellphones from inmates, including Coke. The alleged restrictions reportedly fuelled tensions, with fellow prisoners blaming Combs for bringing increased scrutiny to the facility.

Coke, whose real name is Christopher Coke, is a convicted Jamaican drug trafficker serving a 23-year prison sentence. He was extradited to the United States in 2010 and later pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

Combs’ representative told Page Six that they could not independently verify the reported altercation. The spokesperson said the rapper’s health and well-being remained the immediate concern.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in 2025. His projected release date is March 2, 2028.

Make us preferred on Google
Jimmy Carter, Nashville country music reporter who interviewed Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, dies at 73
Jimmy Carter, Nashville country music reporter who interviewed Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, dies at 73
Microsoft unveils Xbox ‘Nano' controller, its smallest gamepad yet, for $49.99
Microsoft unveils Xbox ‘Nano' controller, its smallest gamepad yet, for $49.99
F1 announces return of Africa Grand Prix: When will you see race cars in action?
F1 announces return of Africa Grand Prix: When will you see race cars in action?
Netflix cuts 1,000 jobs in biggest layoff round since 2022: Here's why
Netflix cuts 1,000 jobs in biggest layoff round since 2022: Here's why
Ferrari's ‘flying' yacht that runs on renewable energy moves closer to sea trials
Ferrari's ‘flying' yacht that runs on renewable energy moves closer to sea trials
Charles Oliveira sees path to UFC lightweight championship if Justin Gaethje retires
Charles Oliveira sees path to UFC lightweight championship if Justin Gaethje retires
What is Social Security COLA for 2027? Explained in simple terms
What is Social Security COLA for 2027? Explained in simple terms
$1,000 in SpaceX stock could turn into $5.5 million if Musk's wildest prediction comes true
$1,000 in SpaceX stock could turn into $5.5 million if Musk's wildest prediction comes true