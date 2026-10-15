Diddy was rushed to hospital due to head injury after fight with Jamaican drug lord: Report

Sean “Diddy” Combs was rushed to a hospital due to a medical emergency last Friday; however, authorities did not reveal the nature of the medical issue.

According to TMZ, the rapper suffered a head injury after he was attacked by a Jamaican drug lord for allegedly getting inmates in trouble. The disgraced music mogul wasn’t hospitalized and was back in prison by Saturday morning.

The drug lord named Dudus and the 56-year-old musician got into a physical altercation. The outlet reports that Combs' head injury was due to him hitting his head on a bed.

The alleged fight reportedly stemmed from anger over an NBC News investigation into Combs’ living conditions at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey. The report raised questions about whether the music mogul had been receiving special treatment while serving his sentence.

The investigation prompted prison authorities to conduct searches and confiscate cellphones from inmates, including Coke. The alleged restrictions reportedly fuelled tensions, with fellow prisoners blaming Combs for bringing increased scrutiny to the facility.

Coke, whose real name is Christopher Coke, is a convicted Jamaican drug trafficker serving a 23-year prison sentence. He was extradited to the United States in 2010 and later pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

Combs’ representative told Page Six that they could not independently verify the reported altercation. The spokesperson said the rapper’s health and well-being remained the immediate concern.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges in 2025. His projected release date is March 2, 2028.