Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey welcome 2nd child, reveal baby girl's name

Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her second child with her fiance, Tom Pelphrey — another baby girl!

The Big Bang Theory star shared the happy news in an Instagram announcement on Wednesday, October 14, revealing that their little bundle of joy arrived two days earlier. Sharing several sweet photos of the newborn, the proud parents revealed her name: Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey.

“There are no words to describe this feeling once again,” Cuoco, 40, wrote. “What a blessing. We are so grateful for the crazy up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete.”

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl number two with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

The actress then joked that it’s “time to bring Matilda’s baby home,” referring to the couple’s first daughter, who was born on March 30, 2023.

Back in June, Matilda helped her parents with her little sister’s gender reveal back in June by digging into a cake with a pink interior.

“Completing our little family, what a dream come true!” Cuoco wrote at the time. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!!”

Cuoco and Pelphrey had been dating for less than a year before they first became parents, getting engaged a year later. In her latest baby announcement, Cuoco told Pelphrey that “life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming.”

The Ozark actor echoed the sentiment while accepting his first-ever Emmy last month. “My love, my best friend, my partner. I love you more than anything, and our family is the crown jewel of my life,” he said as Cuoco teared up in the audience.

READ MORE: Tom Pelphrey makes pregnant fiancée Kaley Cuoco cry with Emmys speech