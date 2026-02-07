Kaley Cuoco shares horrible life experience: ‘I thought I was gonna die’

Kaley Cuoco is sharing her near death life experience – including depression.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 40, appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show on February 9, where she opened up about her mental health journey following her divorce from Karl Cook in 2022.

"I had like the crazy story when this is a handful of years ago, when I said that I was going through my divorce... it was the premiere of the second season of Flight Attendant," she said, referring to the April 2022 premiere of the HBO Max series.

"I woke up that morning, I was so depressed and so sad I couldn't even breathe, and I was just lying on the floor. I literally thought I was gonna die, I really did," she shared.

"I said, 'What am I doing?' And it was like the worst morning of my life, but knowing the night was coming, it was supposed to be the best night of my life. It's so crazy those things sometimes happen at the same time."

Cuoco, who welcomed her daughter Matilda in 2023, remembered her team came forward and helped her get ready for the event.

"I couldn't get up," she continued. "I'm like, 'I can't go. I can't go anywhere.' I just blew up my life. My life's over. I truly thought that."

The actress, at that point of life, thought she was "never getting married again, never gonna have kids."

"I knew when I was lying on that floor in my house, I thought, 'Oh my God, this is what they talk about. This is the lowest point I could get,' " she shared — before revealing that she met her now-fiancé Tom Pelphrey just three weeks later.

"That's, like, supposed to be the best night ever of my career, and I literally saw my soul leave my body," Cuoco added. "It still chokes me up because I can remember it so clearly, but it made me a whole new person."

After going through a difficult phase of life, the 8 Simple Rules alum realized that it’s okay to have a change heart – especially after declaring that you’ll never get married again.

"You know what, guys, sometimes you just change your mind and that's okay," she said. " ... You probably didn't know I was lying on the floor before my premiere, ready to die ... But it takes a long time to figure that out and a lot of forgiveness."

Cuoco and Tom Pelphery confirmed their relationship in May 2022 and got engaged in August 2024 after welcoming their daughter Matilda in March 2023.