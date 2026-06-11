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Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl number two with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

The 'Big Bang Theory' star's firstborn, Matilda, helped with the pregnancy announcement and the gender reveal
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

Kaley Cuoco expecting baby girl number two with fiancé Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco, 40, and Tom Pelphrey, 43, have been together since 2022 and got engaged in 2024

Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey are growing their family.

On Wednesday, June 10, the Big Bang Theory star announced that she is pregnant with her second child with the Ozark actor, revealing that they are expecting another baby girl after welcoming daughter Matilda in 2023.

“Completing our little family, what a dream come true!” Cuoco wrote in the post’s caption.

The 40-year-old admitted that the second pregnancy has been “a little windier,” but she and Pelphrey are “grateful” nonetheless.

She added, “Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life.”

The expecting parents had a little help from Matilda for the gender reveal, with pictures showing her taking a bite out of the pink cake.

More pictures showed Cuoco’s pregnancy journey so far, and a hilarious ultrasound which showed, according to Cuoco and Pelphrey, the growing baby “giving us the middle finger.”

Pelphrey, 43, also celebrated the news with his own post. “Deep gratitude and joy- so much respect and admiration for @kaleycuoco on this journey of ups and downs.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey have been together since April 2022 after meeting at the premiere of Ozark, with the actress describing it as “love at first sight.” Months later in October, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. They got engaged in August 2024.

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