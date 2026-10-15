Olivia Rodrigo dethrones BTS with major global record

Olivia Rodrigo has now surpassed BTS with her latest record, becoming the biggest global hitmaker of this year.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has added the milestone to her list of achievements since she released her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The drop dead hitmaker is one of the leading contenders for the Album of the Year Grammy award, and has been reigning the streaming charts since the release week.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo teases complete genre shift after exploring on new record

Fans flocked to the comments to applaud the Grammy winner, and wrote, "GLOBAL," and "Queen," added another.

A third chimed in, "OH GODLIVIA," and "Oh Olivia, this is your year not even haters can deny it."

More gushed, "A POWERHOUSE," and "Hitmaker of the year."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo melts hearts with wholesome family moment mid-show