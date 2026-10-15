Royal Family receives devastating news about key Palace aide

The royals received upsetting news about a loyal figure in the family, who had especially been an important person to Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles has been dealing with an array of troubles, ranging from family drama and monarchy matters, and he needs to be surrounded with a trusted group of aides to navigate with the ordeals.

Similarly, Elizabeth had her close group which included her dresser Angela Kelly, whom she referred to as her “sister”. However, there was another Buckingham Palace staff member she had a very close bond with: Christopher Bray, who has sadly died.

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It was reported by HELLO! that Christopher, who was believed to be in his late seventies, passed away in recent weeks. Although, the cause of death has not been revealed.

Christopher had dedicated his life to the Palace as he joined straight from school aged 16. He worked for the late Queen, and they almost grew up together.

They both shared a cheeky sense of humour and a former colleague has revealed how the Queen would wink at him every time she returned from an official duty.

“The Queen would come home from a very formal event like the State Opening of Parliament or a church service and Chris would be waiting for her at the Palace or Windsor Castle,” a source said about the bond.

“She always used to wink at him as if to say ‘I’m home’ and she could relax. The contrast between her formal life and how she was in private was only really known by her family and her staff.”

They added that it was a “lovely gesture” and “just their little joke”.

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