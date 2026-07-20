Selena Gomez shares new photo from Taylor Swift wedding weekend

Selena Gomez shares new photo from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Fourth of July weekend wedding

Selena Gomez is giving fans another glimpse into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s unforgettable wedding celebrations.

On Sunday, July 19, the singer and actress shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring highlights from the past few weeks, including a new picture from Swift and Kelce’s rehearsal dinner held a day before their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden. The image, tucked away as the tenth slide, shows Gomez and husband Benny Blanco sharing a sweet golden-hour moment.

While no official photos from the rehearsal dinner or the wedding have been released, Gomez and Blanco had previously revealed their looks for the occasion. Gomez stunned in a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown, while Blanco wore a gray-blue suit. In the newly shared snap, Gomez gently holds Blanco’s face as the couple, who tied the knot in September 2025, smile for the camera.

The carousel also offered a look at Gomez’s life in London, where she is currently filming season 6 of Only Murders in the Building. One photo captures her taking a picture in a reflective surface alongside co-star Steve Martin.

Several other pictures featured Gomez and Blanco enjoying what appeared to be early birthday celebrations. Over the weekend, Blanco revealed that he crossed the Atlantic by boat for a week to celebrate Gomez’s July 22 birthday in London, choosing the lengthy voyage because of his well-known fear of flying.