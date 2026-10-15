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'Celebrity Race Across' first trailer features Princess, Junior Andre in daring stunt

Princess and Junior Andre have finally appeared in the first trailer of the fourth series of the BBC hit show, 'Celebrity Race Across The World'

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Web Desk
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Published October 15, 2026

Junior and Princess have joined other celebrities including Brit award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Eyre and childhood friend Nana; veteran broadcaster Jeff Stelling and his son Matt, and musician Sam Ryder with his best friend and tour manager Kaz.
 Junior and Princess have joined other celebrities including Brit award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Eyre and childhood friend Nana; veteran broadcaster Jeff Stelling and his son Matt, and musician Sam Ryder with his best friend and tour manager Kaz.

The highly anticipated trailer for the new series of Celebrity Race Across The World has been released.

Princess and Junior Andre, who are carving out careers in their respective fields, have finally appeared in the first trailer after it was previously reported that they would be joining the show.

The siblings are leading this year's star-studded line-up.

The pair's bond will be a delight to watch as the fourth series of the BBC hit show sees them embarking on an epic 7,500km 94,6660 miles) journey from Kuching, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak, to their final destination of Melbourne, Australia.

READ MORE: Who's joining ‘Celebrity Race Across the World' 2026? See full list

Joining them are Brit award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Eyre and childhood friend Nana; veteran broadcaster Jeff Stelling and his son Matt, and musician Sam Ryder with his best friend and tour manager Kaz.

The trailer sees Princess and Junior leaping off a cliff into the water together, giving fans a glimpse of the exciting adventure ahead.

It is worth noting that the celebrities are not allowed to take their phones or credit cards with them on the journey of a lifetime.

In the last three series of the hit show, Alex Beresford and Noel Beresford, Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan, Roman Kemp and Harleymoon Kemp were all crowned winners.

Princess first confirmed their participation in the show earlier this month by sharing a picture of herself alongside her brother from filming.

She captioned the post: 'Finally… we are excited to announce that we are part of @raceacrosstheworld!!'

READ MORE: Princess Andre makes glamorous appearance after 'Celebrity Race' announcement

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