Princess, Junior Andre swap five star life for backpacking challenge

Princess and Junior Andre have reportedly teamed up for the new series of Celebrity Race Across The World.

It must be a proud moment for their parents, Katie Price and singer Peter Andre, as the siblings have already jetted off to begin filming the BBC show.

For those unaware, the former couple married in a lavish wedding at Highclere Castle in 2005 and welcomed two children together-Junior in 2005 and Princess Tiaamii in 2007. The pair later separated in 2009 only after four years of marriage.

Recently, they have healed their following a long feud for the sake of their children.

Now Princess, 18, and Junior, 20, have secured a spot on the show due to their hard work and the success of their ITV2 reality series, The Princess Diaries.

The reality show documents their personal life in the spotlight and became the channel's biggest launch of 2025 outside of Love Island and Big Brother.

Celebrity Race Across The World sees four famous pairs race across an area of the world to reach a destination using any means of transportation other than by air.

Last year's series saw DJ Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon crowned champions after a 3,700 mile race through Central America.

A source told The Sun: 'Princess and Junior have proven themselves to be well-mannered, hardworking kids and opportunities continue to come their way.

'Execs were impressed with the ratings for The Princess Diaries but also how they came across.

'They're brilliant signings for Celeb Race as they bring with them a younger audience. But bosses are also looking forward to seeing how they cope with the stripped-back style of travelling as they're more at home in five- star hotels than a hostel.'

Princess and Junior's journey abroad to film the series comes amid growing concern for her mother Katie, after her whirlwind marriage to fourth husband Lee Andrews.