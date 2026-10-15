BTS Jimin tears up as members, fans celebrate him during Chile concert: Watch

BTS member Park Jimin couldn’t hold back his tears as he appeared overwhelmed by all the love he received on the first day the Santiago concert, celebrating his birthday.

The members had arrived in Chile on Tuesday and it seemed that a big fan project had been in the works to mark Jimin’s 31st birthday.

Last month, the members and the fans celebrated the birthdays of Jungkook and RM (née Kim Namjoon) during the Los Angeles leg of the Arirang concert.

READ MORE: BTS Jimin birthday surprise in Chile takes unexpected turn, RM gives update

For each of their birthdays, the staff and members did the cake cutting ceremony and just before the surprise song, they did a birthday segment on-stage.

BTS fans relive Jimin's memorable move with surprise song ‘Save Me’

The shenanigans did not stop there, as the surprise songs ‘Save Me’ and ‘Run’ played.

Later, Jimin was also seen wiping tears as he seemed emotional over the outpouring of love.

During Save Me, Jungkook hilariously reminded fans nothing has changed while doing Jimin’s iconic move.

Fans were not far behind in showing their support as they seemed to have prepared a fan project.

Chilean fans chanted Jimin's name during 'ARMY time' segment, holding up heart placards with birthday greetings.

Jimin’s father sends flowers carrying on heartwarming tradition

Another one of the sweet moments took place behind the scenes. Before the members went on stage to perform, the staff had decorated the backstage with balloons and had a cake prepared.

In the Instagram Stories shared by J-Hope, Jimin was seen holding a bouquet, which had been sent from his father.

The adorable gesture melted fans hearts as they translated the small note written in Korean.

“To my beloved son,” the note read with the flowers.

Moreover, there were also messages written for the singer by staff and members, showing how much appreciated he is behind the scenes as well as on-stage.

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