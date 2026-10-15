Phoebe Bridgers calls out fan for invading privacy on social media

Phoebe Bridgers picked a social media fight with a fan to speak out against the invasion of her privacy, after a photo taken without her consent went viral on social media.

The 32-year-old indie musician took to TikTok and despite her minimal social media use, commented on the picture, writing, "Hey I hate this!" and "it sucks that you posted it."

The Punisher hitmaker, who is currently in the midst of her The Lost Tour, also addressed the issue during her show and criticised fans' behaviour which borders on being dehumanising instead of admiring.

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Social media users gathered together and supported Bridgers speaking up for her boundaries, writing, "yall weird asf omg. its not even like they saw her on the street, thats clearly a bathroom. yeah being a popular artist ppl are obviously gonna take photos But in the bathroom is Odd. wake tf up."

Another added, "Mind you, all they had to do was ask for a photo," and "how embarrassing to make phoebe bridgers reactivate her tiktok to call you out over a photo that shouldn’t have been posted. i wouldn’t blame her for disappearing again.."

While someone chimed in, "Imagine meeting someone you admire and they don't like you for a very valid reason," and "She's going to end up quitting one of these days, and it's going to be because of something like this. Why can't people be normal?"

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