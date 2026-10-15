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Sombr snubs The 1975 during shocking fan interaction

Sombr leaves fans baffled as he struggles to name a 1975 song

By
Web Desk
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Published October 15, 2026

Sombr snubs The 1975 during shocking fan interaction
Sombr snubs The 1975 during shocking fan interaction

Sombr often draws comparison with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy because of similarities in appearance, and their aesthetic choices, but he seemingly took a dig against the band in a new video.

The 22-year-old singer was interacting with fans when they asked him to name some of his favourite 1975 songs, he struggled to name a single one. 

Taking to X, a fan shared the video, writing, "met sombr and asked him his favourite 1975 songs."

In the video, the homewrecker hitmaker asked fans to help him out by naming some of the songs and then settled on Robbers, as his favourite.

READ MORE: Sombr recalls 'absolute shock' at Taylor Swift's nod for songwriting

While the song titles could have honestly slipped out of his mind at the moment, social media turned it into a moment of shade, writing, "‘what are the big ones’ when he’s literally up there doing matty drag."

Another added, "'what are the 1975 songs' im [crying emojis]," and a third chimed in, "him blanking on every the 1975 song ever."

More penned, "not him not knowing their music," and "yall giving him suggestions cause he doesn’t know it omg," as well as "He’s committed to the bit." 

READ MORE: Matty Healy confirms speculations about The 1975 album, tour amid hiatus

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