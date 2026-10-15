Buckingham Palace releases statement after alarming plan exposed

King Charles, prepared to make an historic address to the Seventh Senedd, will have to face some disruption during his important appearance.

The monarch has recently had to deal with issues concerning the monarchy, especially as the debate about reparations continue to in the background. This is especially critical since Charles will be heading the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) later this month.

The Buckingham Palace issued a reassuring update about the upcoming events, suggesting that a plan in place to deal with any problems that may come up.

READ MORE: King Charles team gets alert over major disruption

“Last night some of the vibrancy of the Caribbean came to St James’s Palace ahead of Their Majesties’ Autumn Tour later in the month,” the statement read.

“Khan Cordice of the legendary Antiguan Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra provided the music as guests gathered from across the Caribbean diaspora,” it continued.

Around 300 guests had gathered at St James’s Palace to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions that Commonwealth communities. This seemed to be a show of unity and support that was needed to ahead of the crucial overseas visit.

“The King will visit The Bahamas and Guyana before being joined by The Queen in Antigua and Barbuda where the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is taking place in St. John’s.”

This comes after Republican campaigners have demanded that Senedd Members walkout as King Charles addresses the ceremonial opening. The protestors will be chanting “Down with the Crown – Not My King”.

It is understood that security team of Charles would be on alert for any unexpected incidents.

READ MORE: Royal Family receives devastating news about key Palace aide