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Taylor Swift issues stern warning to Travis Kelce after 'SNL' backlash

Taylor Swift takes action after fans call out Travis Kelce for promoting 'misogynistic' message

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Published October 15, 2026

Taylor Swift issues stern warning to Travis Kelce after SNL backlash
Taylor Swift issues stern warning to Travis Kelce after 'SNL' backlash

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seemingly experiencing trouble in their paradise as their public images are currently at odds with each other.

The 37-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was recently caught 'liking' Shane Gillis' SNL monologue on Instagram which shamed women for their clothing choices.

The monologue and Gillis is now under fire, along with Kelce for apparently standing with the message.

After Swifties urged the Opalite hitmaker to speak up about the situation, a blind item surfaced on social media, claiming, "The less than bright football player was told in no uncertain terms by the A+ list singer to remove that like from an Instagram post. Nothing is coming between the singer and Oscar glory."

It was quickly decoded to be about the couple since Swift has been dedicatedly campaigning for Oscars with her Toy Story song. 

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans call out singer for Travis Kelce's 'misogynistic' move

Reacting to the blind item, Swifties flocked to X and wrote, "Trouble is, we know he is friendly with the man and likes him. We saw the like," and "lol its weird how he doesnt follow her on instagram but can like this."

A third parodied Swift's song Cleveland! and penned, "my baby likes what he likes and he likes misOgyNY."

While someone noted, "I've always known this man is bad news, like ever since they got together it all just went downhill from there and I've been a Swiftie for 7 years now," and "A man who never once thought of her a day in his entire life until he woke up next to her one day and then continued on not ever thinking of anything really."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift gives fans another glimpse into 'Patient Zero' with new video

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