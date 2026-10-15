Joe Alwyn lands in controversy about hate accounts against ex Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift broke up three years ago, but a new social media controversy suggests that the actor still holds resentment towards the pop superstar and is actively supporting harmful narratives about her.

Swifties took social media by the storm when they discovered that Alwyn's PR team members were associated with the people running snark accounts against the Eras Tour performer.

Many of those accused team members allegedly sent exclusive information about Swift to the hate accounts, which then highlighted the negativity and hate for her, and her now-husband, Travis Kelce.

While the Conversations With Friends star himself has not addressed the conspiracy theories, Swifties claimed that he supported the social media hate train against the singer because of their breakup.

READ MORE: Joe Alwyn breaks cover after ex Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' sparked buzz

Taking to X, one netizen wrote, "what a miserable pathetic man you are," tagging Alwyn, and another added, "Considering how his pr team moves this isn’t surprising. Wouldn’t be shocked if some of those embarrassing yb fan accounts are this too."

A third chimed in, "of course he's directly involved lmao, such a spoiled brat boy who's still hurt about getting dumped," and "Oh THIS is what I missed today and literally WHAT THE HELL yet, I'm not even shocked," expressed one.

Others noted, "joe in cahoots with a fan account to spread taylor snark is crazy when that kind of commentary nearly killed her in 2016. wow," and "That’s why I hate the comment: he was with her in her worst days, be kind, like, HE WAS WITH HER IN HER WORST DAYS, he knows how to beat her where it hurts, he knows her triggers, that’s disgusting."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift issues stern warning to Travis Kelce after 'SNL' backlash