Palace marks key milestone with special nod to King's grandchildren

Buckingham Palace celebrated a special milestone, which holds special connection to children including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet.

A tradition that dates back over five centuries is often used to give a nod to major events in the world and even honour special figures. It represents the continuous, unbroken nature of the monarchy.

This time, the Changing of the Guard ceremony, which is carried by active full military regimental band or corps of drums, offered something that the royal children particularly would have enjoyed.

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As the beloved animated character, which has shaped the childhood of generations, Winne the Pooh was honoured on its 100th anniversary.

The first official Winnie-the-Pooh book by A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard was published on October 14, 1926.

“Something to make you feel Tigger-rific!” a video shared by the Palace read.

“Watch as the Band of the Welsh Guards play the classic Winnie the Pooh theme during the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, celebrating 100 years of the tubby little cubby.”

The royals particularly have a special place for the animated character. When Prince Louis was born, Prince Harry gifted his nephew 1926 first-edition copy of Winnie the Pooh as a christening gift.

Hence, it would not be a surprise that Archie and Lilibet also enjoy the beloved yellow-hued bear who has a love for honey.

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