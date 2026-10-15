William's silent treament may force heartbroken Harry to take extreme step

Prince William's latest blow has completely destroyed Prince Harry's hopes for peace, sparking fears that the brothers' bitter royal rift is about to turn even uglier than ever before.

Harry and Meghan, who are currently doing a powershow in Notingham, are quietly settling back into life in Britain. However, their desperate attempt to heal the biggest family rift has seemigly failed after William's refusal.

It comes amid claims that Harry is trying to arrange a secret meeting with William, hoping they can finally discuss their grievances away from the cameras.

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Weighing in on the current situation between the two royal brothers, an insider claimed: "The King has given the orders for this feud to be squashed, but as everyone knows, William is refusing to come to the table."

For Harry, the refusal to even sit down and talk has come as something of a shock.

"Harry is genuinely shocked and never thought for a second that his brother would still be this angry. He genuinely believed it would eventually be water under the bridge," they added.

The insider shared that "Harry insists he’s tried to find every possible way to say that he’s sorry, even down to telling William’s aide that he wants a sit-down to apologise, and it hasn’t made a dent in things."

At present, Harry is convinced that William is still actively "undermining him and Meghan with the media and within Hollywood circles."

They warnd of potential reaction from the King's youngest child, saying: "Harry is known to be pretty impulsive, and the more wound up he gets, the more likely he is to follow through on his threats to make William regret this."

Palace insiders reveal William's treatment has them on edge, explaining: "If he’s pushed hard enough, it’s very plausible that Harry could unleash another tell-all delving into his childhood and his relationship with his brother. He’s not coming out saying that, but the possibility is looming, and it’s got a lot of people behind the palace walls pretty uncomfortable."

The source told Heat World: "He won’t be bullied. If William’s aim is to make life so unpleasant that Harry eventually leaves, it’s backfiring badly because, if anything, the more William freezes him out, the more determined Harry becomes to dig in and make this a permanent move.

They went on: "He’s stopped complaining about Harry and Meghan and is now acting like they don’t even exist instead."

"The courtiers are trying to get them together to talk about doing some sort of tribute to Diana, and Harry is all for it, but William has refused.

"It’s not just Harry and Meghan that William is disrespecting; he’s openly going against the King’s wishes by continuing to act as though Harry and Meghan are banished when they’re clearly right there at his doorstep."

"But William is immovable, to the point where people are feeling like they’re being forced to pick William or Charles’ side, and a lot of people are afraid to make the wrong choice and end up out of a job.

"The reality is emotions are running very high. There is a sense, especially with William, that he’s keeping score, and you are either with him or against him. That’s how intense this is for him."

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