Prince William ‘reacts’ to Harry, Meghan Nottingham visit amid concerns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making their first joint engagement since returning to the UK in Nottingham, and the royals are not amused.

Even though King Charles has kept the doors open to his younger son for a possible reconciliation, Prince William has shown no signs of taking an initiative despite reports of secret talks.

Since they left their senior royal positions in 2020, there is still a debate about whether Harry and Meghan are attempting to find a way back into the royal fold.

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Although, the King has firmly declared the Sussexes as “private citizens” before the final quarter of work engagements began.

The Prince of Wales, however, remains deeply unimpressed with the turn of events and he is keeping a keen eye on how the Sussexes are slowly moving towards a “half-in, half-out” working model, per sources cited by Woman’s Day.

“William known as one of the world’s wealthiest landowners he shouldn’t begrudge his brother for earning a living, but it’s all so distasteful and something the British public are not used to,” a source said.

Prince William has often come under fire for the private estates he owns. He was also the centre of controversy with his father King Charles, for their estates charging public sectors.

The taxpayers have expressed their grievances and the measure taken in response are considered “lukewarm”.

Hence, it doesn’t quite reflect well that William “doesn’t like that Harry and Meghan have come back to ‘make money’”. Although, it is understandable if William “clearly has no intention of trying to mend bridges”.

On the other hand, the Palace is frustrated knowing that the engagements by the King and other royals will be overshadowed by the Sussexes given the interest in the family saga.

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