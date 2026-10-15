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Sydney Sweeney's Marilyn Monroe connection takes shocking turn

Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson share a secret Marilyn Monroe link

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Web Desk
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Published October 15, 2026

Sydney Sweeney’s Marilyn Monroe connection takes shocking turn
Sydney Sweeney’s Marilyn Monroe connection takes shocking turn

Sydney Sweeney’s Marilyn Monroe comparisons just got a lot more interesting.

The Euphoria star, 29, isn’t just channelling the Hollywood legend’s iconic looks — new research suggests they’re actually related.

According to genealogy company MyHeritage, Sydney and Marilyn are ninth cousins, once removed, sharing an ancestor named Ezra Perry, an English settler who lived in Massachusetts during the 1600s.

Both Sydney’s father, Steven Sweeney, and Marilyn’s biological father, Charles Stanley Gifford, descend from Perry.

“People have always drawn parallels between Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe, but seeing their paths align on a deeper level inspired us to look for a real bond in the MyHeritage archives,” said Roi Mandel, director of research at MyHeritage.

Read More: All the times Sydney Sweeney found herself in hot waters

“Uncovering their shared branch was incredible, it’s a powerful reminder that humanity is one vast family tree, and when we dig deep, we uncover how remarkably interconnected we all are.”

Sydney has never played Marilyn, but she has channelled her style in photoshoots, a Kerastase advert and red-carpet appearances — including a white gown at The Housemaid premiere that evoked Marilyn’s famous The Seven Year Itch look.

And she isn’t the only star with a surprise connection.

Dakota Johnson, who portrays Marilyn in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s short film Flesh Impact, is reportedly her ninth cousin, three times removed.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s relationship with Scooter Braun is reportedly getting serious.

Insiders claim she has explored Judaism and attended Rosh Hashanah services with the music executive, while marriage and children have reportedly entered their conversations.

Neither has confirmed engagement plans.

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