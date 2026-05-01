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Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun romance takes serious turn after hard-launch

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun mark new relationship milestone

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun romance takes serious turn after hard-launch
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun mark new relationship milestone 

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have officially announced their love to the world, as it appears to have turned serious.

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, and shared a series of pictures with her boyfriend from the Stagecoach music festival that they attended together.

The Euphoria alum and Braun, 44, were seen posing close in the crowd in multiple pictures, and she wrote, “cowboy kind of weekend," in the caption.

Sweeney is not the only one to hard-launch their romance on social media, but rather it closely follows the music executive’s social media post from April 15.

Braun shared a black-and-white snap of himself and the Anyone But You actress on Stories last month.

Sweeney and Braun found love in the September 2025 Italian wedding between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Soon after the big day, they were seen holding hands in an art gallery, and by December things got quite “serious” between the couple.

“Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great. They're in a committed relationship and things are serious," an insider shared then.

Braun was also seen supporting Sweeney at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere and celebrating her birthday with her loved ones.

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