All the times Sydney Sweeney found herself in hot waters

Sydney Sweeney insists she’s here to ‘make art’, not politics.

In her own words to Cosmopolitan, “I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form.”

Yet, despite her efforts to stay above the noise, she’s repeatedly found herself at the center of public controversies. Here’s a rundown of the major ones:

1. The Hollywood Sign Lingerie Stunt (2026)

Sweeney climbed the iconic Hollywood sign and draped bras across the letter “H” to promote her lingerie brand Syrn.

The stunt went viral but sparked outrage for being unauthorized and potentially illegal.

LAPD confirmed she had no permit which raised questions about possible charges.

While some praised her boldness others called it reckless marketing.

2. The “MAGA Barbie” Label

Online critics branded Sweeney “MAGA Barbie” after discovering her Republican voter registration.

She clarified that she’s not a “political person” and avoids partisan debates.

Still, the label stuck which fueled polarized discussions about her image and brand partnerships.

3. Jimmy Choo’s Ballet Campaign Backlash (2025)

Sweeney posed in pointe shoes for a Jimmy Choo ad campaign.

Professional dancers accused her of trivializing ballet culture.

They believed the shoot disrespected the art form.

The campaign sparked heated debates about celebrity endorsements crossing cultural lines.

4. American Eagle Campaign Criticism

Her collaboration with American Eagle Outfitters drew backlash for being overly sexualized and politically charged.

Some argued the ad implied genetic superiority especially since Sweeney is blonde-haired and blue-eyed.

Online critics also claimed the campaign echoed harmful racial ideologies.

5. Rumored Feuds and On-Set Tensions

Reports in 2025 suggested Sweeney clashed with co-star Zendaya when Sweeney appeared to promote Euphoria 3 alone.

Daily Mail reported that the duo was locked in a ‘bitter feud’ due to opposing political beliefs.

Sydney Sweeney may appear to be unfazed by the chatter, her career shows how every move, from brand campaigns to political labels, can ignite controversy.

Over the years, with her bold marketing stunts or cultural missteps, she has become one of Hollywood’s most debated young stars.