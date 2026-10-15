Prince Harry gets brutal update from beloved charity: ‘Don't need you'

Prince Harry hit with brutal reality check after taking shocking decision

Prince Harry had to make a devastating decision about parting ways from something that he deeply cared about, which also happened to have a strong connection to his royal roots.

The Duke of Sussex, who is still is a patron to many charities from his senior working royal days and continues the work for Invictus Games, received an update about his charity Sentebale.

Prince Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho exited Sentebale, a charity they founded in 2006 dedicated to their respective mothers, in shock turn of events.

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However, in new reports, it was found that the charity did not need royal representation to survive and continue with the work it was meant to do.

Dr Sophie, managed to pull in £342,000 in donations in the last financial year, according to Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. This is nearly £50,000 more than in 2024.

It reportedly a boardroom battle between the chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka and the board of trustees. Dr Sophie accused Prince Harry of bullying, harassment and creating a toxic brand that hurt fundraising.

Harry denied the claims and an independent charity commission investigated the matter and found no evidence of systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny. The counter-accusation and the turbulence eventually hurt the charity.

Eden noted that “money bequeathed to Sentebale more than trebled from £47,000 to £189,000” after Harry and Seeiso's departure.

The annual report stated that they ran Sentebale with “commercial discipline”.

Although he added that this was a slow-build as the charity did suffer financially immediately after the resignations.

Without them, ‘events income’ plunged from £715,000 to £70,000, while cash from institutional sources dropped from £2.6 million to £1.7 million.

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