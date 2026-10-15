Tom Pelphrey praises 'champion' Kaley Cuoco after welcoming 2nd baby girl

The couple got engaged in August 2024 after two years of dating

Tom Pelphrey is in awe of his fiancée Kaley Cuoco as the couple welcome their second child together.

The Big Bang Theory star, 40, and the Ozark actor, 44, became parents to another baby girl on Tuesday, October 12, naming her Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. Celebrating the “miracle,” Pelphrey took to Instagram to praise his Cuoco for her strength.

“Another miracle. Welcome to our family youngest queen,” the girl dad wrote alongside pictures from the hospital.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco gives birth to her 2nd child, another girl, with Tom Pelphrey

“Kaley you showed up in every way as a partner and as a mom even when you weren’t feeling your best — you’re a CHAMPION. The girls and I would be lost without you,” the Emmy-winner added as he thanked God for “the gift of this family and these girls.”

Cuoco reflected on the “ups and downs” of her second pregnancy in her own announcement post. “There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing,” she wrote. “We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey are also parents to daughter Matilda, who was born in March 2023 — less than a year after the couple began dating. They got engaged in August 2024 and announced their second pregnancy in June of this year.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco announces 'windier' 2nd pregnancy with Tom Pelphrey