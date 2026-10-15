Meghan Markle hints at permanent UK return in emotional Insta message

In a moment that melted hearts across Britain, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be rethinking their future in the US after receiving a hero's welcome during their first joint UK appearance in Nottingham.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could not hold back tears and smiles as they were showered with true love from Britons. Chants of "We love you" echoed as delighted fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the beloved couple.

While the couple are no longer operating in any official royal capacity, their itinerary felt just like the old days, a powerful reminder of the magic they brought to the monarchy.

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Meghan took to Instagram to share delightful pictures and clips from their walkabout, where the couple received hearts, praise and endless affection from fans.

The Duchess put on a stunning display in an oversized burgundy coat paired with matching stilettos and a gorgeous plum-hued skirt. She looked absolutely radiant.

On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex looked equally dapper in a sharp blue suit. The pair were greeted by emotional fans who showered them with gifts, flowers and handwritten letters.

Meghan’s sheer joy and her decision to instantly share those precious moments on her Instagram Story speaks volumes. It hints that she longs for a permanent stay in the country where they are still adored as royals and dignitaries — even after stepping back as senior working royals in 2020 and relocating to the US.

The Sussexes' latesr powershow truly reveals that Britain still loves them, and perhaps, they are finally ready to come home.

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