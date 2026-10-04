Kanye West treats his kids to a very expensive surprise

Kanye West has made sure his children had plenty to be excited about during a recent family outing.

The rapper took North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to a collectibles shop in Burbank on Wednesday night.

The store was closed for the family so they could shop privately. It seems the children knew exactly what they wanted, as Kanye ended up spending “thousands upon thousands” of dollars on Pokémon cards.

A source told Page Six: “Kanye went to LA Sports Cards in Burbank with his kids Wednesday night. They shut the store down for him to shop. His kids were so excited.

“He spent thousands upon thousands on Pokémon cards for them and they were going crazy opening them up.”

The shop later shared a picture of Kanye with its staff and thanked him for stopping by.

This was not the family’s first visit. Kanye and Psalm were seen at the same shop in May, while Kim Kardashian also visited earlier this year.

It looks like the children have really grown to love collecting the cards.

North, meanwhile, has been busy with her own plans. The teenager recently said she would like to work at Starbucks next year while continuing to make music.

“I want to have a regular job, I guess,” she said.

She has already performed at music festivals and says she wishes she had started sooner.