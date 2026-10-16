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The Batman Part II resumes production with Steven Soderbergh as director

Steven Soderbergh to finish filming The Batman Part II as Matt Reeves steps away

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Published October 16, 2026

The Batman Part II resumes production with Steven Soderbergh as director
The Batman Part II resumes production with Steven Soderbergh as director

Steven Soderbergh is stepping in to complete principal photography on The Batman Part II while director Matt Reeves attends to an ongoing family matter. 

The sequel is expected to start filming again soon after a pause of a little over a week. 

Reeves is expected to return for post-production, according to The Hollywood Reporter's sources.

Read more: Robert Pattinson let slip what happens next for 'Batman' sequel

DC Studios said in a statement that Soderbergh, “as an admirer of Matt’s work”, approached Reeves and will step in, with the studio’s full support, to help complete the final weeks of shooting. 

Reeves and Soderbergh will work closely with the actors and crew to fulfil Reeves’ vision of the film, it added.

Soderbergh said he thought Reeves’ work on The Batman was stunning, “intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent”. 

His goal, he said, is to work with Reeves and his team to generate footage that integrates seamlessly with what has already been shot, so that Reeves can properly finish his film.

The film stars Robert Pattinson and is dated for 18 February 2028, after being moved back from October 2027. 

The date hasn’t shifted again amid the delay. 

Reeves remains well respected at Warner Bros. and DC and is a producer on Clayface, which opens this weekend, and the HBO series The Penguin.

No details of the family matter have been made public.

Read more: Matt Reeves puts 'The Batman Part 2' production on halt for 'family matter'

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