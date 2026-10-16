Sunny Hostin takes jab at Kelly Clarkson after Brooklyn store footage

Sunny Hostin has taken another swipe at Kelly Clarkson after security footage from the Brooklyn store she criticised was released.

Discussing the footage on Thursday’s The View, guest co-host Raven-Symoné called Clarkson “petty”.

Hostin agreed, saying, “She was a little petty,” and described Clarkson’s response as throwing “a bit of a tantrum”.

Read more: Kelly Clarkson recalls horrible shopping experience at NYC

Clarkson took to X on Saturday to accuse Art of Play of treating her like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman.

She said an employee made her feel she couldn’t afford a piece she wanted. The store said she had asked about “Molly”, a singing automaton bird that is its mascot and not for sale.

The silent footage was obtained by journalist Pablo Torre for his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out. It shows Clarkson in a yellow T-shirt, baseball hat and backpack, spending about 4 minutes 50 seconds in the shop.

She picks up a kaleidoscope and later spots the bird and speaks to a man, identified as the store owner, before walking away.

He points to another product, but she doesn’t appear to respond. She then speaks to the cashier and leaves empty-handed. Clarkson later shared a photo of a price tag on the wall.

Art of Play co-owner Adam Rubin told Curbed that Clarkson’s post has put his staff “in danger”, with people being threatened on the street.

He called it a “reprehensible abuse of power”.

The store has described the episode as a “misunderstanding”, and said the artist who created Molly was willing to sell Clarkson a matching bird for $15,000.

Read more: Brooklyn store issues new statement after Kelly Clarkson calls them ‘liars'