Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi make rare public appearance: Watch

Beyoncé had some very special guests by her side for her latest hometown appearance — and Blue Ivy even got in on the action with a pair of scissors!

The singer, 45, brought daughters Blue Ivy, 14, and Rumi, 9, to Houston on Tuesday, October 13, to celebrate the opening of Knowles-Rowland House alongside Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and her mother, Tina Knowles.

The 31-unit permanent supportive housing facility was redeveloped after suffering damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, making the occasion a meaningful homecoming for the family.

Blue Ivy looked effortlessly cool in a green jersey top, gray jeans and dark heels.

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Standing between Beyoncé and Rowland, she held scissors and helped cut the ribbon — a pretty impressive way to spend a Tuesday.

Meanwhile, little sister Rumi matched her mom and sister’s polished look in a black dress, a black sweater with white trim and sneakers. Beyoncé wrapped her arms around Rumi as the family posed together, while Tina, 72, joined the celebrations in a sleek black suit.

It was unclear whether Jay-Z, 56, and the couple’s son, Sir, 9, attended the event.

Blue Ivy has become increasingly comfortable in the spotlight since joining Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour in 2025. She also appeared with her father at his 30th anniversary concert series at Yankee Stadium in July.

Jay-Z previously praised his eldest daughter’s musical talent in a March interview with GQ, revealing she has perfect pitch.

“She won’t let us get her a teacher. She doesn’t want it to be a job. But she has perfect pitch. If she hears a song, she’ll be like ‘Play it again’ and then she’ll teach herself,” he shared.

“That’s just talent. She doesn’t work at that. She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do,” he continued. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to get her off that stage now.”