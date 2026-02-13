Beyonce steals spotlight with major 2026 trend debut amid Jay-Z backlash

Beyonce stuns onlookers with iconic makeover as Jay-Z gets dragged into Epstein scandal

Beyonce might be late to share her Super Bowl look, but she still won with the drastic transformation she debuted on the game day.

The 44-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13 and shared a series of pictures from the weekend which featured her new look.

Queen Bey revealed that she has also hopped on to the viral 2026 hair trend of chopping your hair into a bob, and sparked an outpour of praises from fans.

The Diva hitmaker posed with an olive-green robe on, and sunglasses in the first picture and then gave a closer glimpse into her new hair in the second, which she got styled into a short bob.

In the following pictures, Beyonce posed with a “touchdown” flag from the game and a matching purse.

Stunned social media users flocked to the comments and complimented the hairdo, with one writing, “WHAT A BOB??? OH YOU LOOK ETHEREAL MOTHER,” and another added, “Clean, classic, and iconic. Only Beyoncé could steal the show at the Super Bowl without even being on the field.”

While a third chimed in, “2016 BEYONCE IS BACK,” sharing the Halo singer’s pictures from a decade ago.

This comes after Queen Bey’s husband Jay-Z has been the target of controversies ever since his name was revealed to be on the Epstein files. While more details have not been disclosed, social media sleuths have turned against the rapper.