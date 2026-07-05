Beyonce breaks two-year music hiatus with surprise release

Fans were thrilled by the surprise drop and quickly took to social media to share their excitement

Beyoncé has sent the internet into meltdown by releasing her first new song in two years.

The Grammy-winning Halo singer, 44, dropped the surprise track, Morning Dew (Donk), over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The release comes as a major surprise, marking her first music since the release of her critically acclaimed 2024 album, Cowboy Carter.

It is worth noting that the song was written by Beyoncé alongside Pharrell Williams, The Dreams and Dariius Dixon.

The single is accompanied by the artwork showing the singer posing on the sand. Long-time members of the Beyhive will recognise the title Donk, after an unreleased track of the same name leaked online in 2013.

The original track, also written by Beyoncé, Pharrell and The-Dream, had been intended for her self-titled 2013 album but was ultimately left off the record.

Fans were thrilled by the surprise drop and quickly took to social media to share their excitement.

One fan wrote: '20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF B’DAY COMING?!?! IT’S ABOUT TO BE SO LOUD!!!!!!!.

Another commented: '2026 Beyonce!? oh we are so back!

'WHAT AN AMAZING DAY IT IS BEYONCE DROPPED A NEW SONGGGGG.’

In April, Beyonce celebrated a major milestone by taking to Instagram to mark the 10-year anniversary of her iconic album Lemonade, which was originally released on April 23, 2016.