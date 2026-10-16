Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals how online trolls targeted her with racist remarks

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about the worst treatment she faced during her career

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about the worst treatment she faced during her career, revealing that she received the 'awful' racist abuse.

The Little Mix star, who is currently appearing on Celebrity Traitors, has opened up about her days in the girlband, when she became overwhelmed by cruel comments from online trolls.

Speaking up in the new episode of the Mad Sad Bad with Paloma Faith podcast, Leigh-Anne revealed that she has experienced both love and hate comments from online trolls.

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Citing the positives she said 'obviously the relationship with my fans, I can really speak to them and that's amazing but then there's this like real dark side.'

'I think going solo I've sort of just seen it even more. Trolls make me mad. I do still search my name in X Twitter and it's the worst one.'

Asked by Paloma what's been the worst comment she's read, Leigh-Anne said 'it was when I was younger' as she explained how she was constantly referred to by some trolls as "the black one in Little Mix".

'"The black one in Little Mix can't sing" or "the black one in Little Mix da, da, da."'

She went on to explain that whilst she still searches her name on X now, 'I don't do it as much to look for the negative... I've changed the relationship a little bit where I just search in general.'

As for personal life, the Little Mix star is expecting her third child with footballer husband, Andre Gray.

The couple also share five-year-old twin daughters.

READ MORE: Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals third pregnancy in sweet announcement