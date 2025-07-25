Leigh Anne Pinnock explains focus on ‘solo stuff' over Little Mix reunion

Leigh Anne Pinnock prefers solo work over Little Mix reunion

Leigh Anne Pinnock just talked of a Little Mix reunion.

The Been A Minute singer sat down with Radio Breakfast Show studio this week with Fleur East, Will Best and James Barr for a chat about her latest single, being a parent and if a Little Mix reunion is in the cards.

“We cannot do this [get back together] for a little while because otherwise it wouldn't be as impactful. Let's enjoy solo man but I do feel that people miss Little Mix,” she said of the reunion.

Leigh Anne further mentioned, “What we could do is we could still do our solo stuff, do a little Blackpink, that would be kind of iconic. Or do a show where we all perform our solo stuff that would be sick...”

This comes after the Sweet Melody hitmaker detailed how the pressure of fame got to her and took away the joy of working as a solo artist.

“I think the pressure is what stopped me enjoying it as much. Obviously, coming from such a massive group and having the pressure to do just as well as that massive group did is kind of impossible to do overnight,” she mentioned to the outlet.

“After having lived the pressure for 12 years in a girl group – obviously, the best experience of my life – we worked so hard and did so much, and I don’t need to have that pressure on me anymore,” the Power songstress explained.

“I’m doing this solo because one, I want to have fun. You know, I deserve to have that without feeling like this horrible pressure on me. So now that’s gone, I just feel so much pressure,” Leigh-Anne Pinnock concluded.