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Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals third pregnancy in sweet announcement

The former Little Mix star announced the pregnancy by sharing a video of herself recording music in her studio

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Web Desk
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Published July 09, 2026

The singer and her footballer husband, 35, welcomed their twin daughters, four, in August 2021
The singer and her footballer husband, 35, welcomed their twin daughters, four, in August 2021

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant!

The Been A Minute singer, 34, took to Instagram Wednesday to share the happy news that is expecting her third with her husband, Andre Gray.

The former Little Mix star announced the pregnancy by sharing a video of herself recording music in her studio.

Leigh-Anne joyfully wrote: 'As one chapter ends, another begins.'

The singer and her footballer husband, 35, welcomed their twin daughters, four, in August 2021.

Friends were quick to share their excitement in the comments sections after seeing the announcement.

Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards were among those who congratulated the couple.

'Love you and your beautiful family,' Jade wrote while Perrie commented heart eye emojis.

Leigh-Anne tied the knot with Andre in June 2023 after welcoming their twins together.

Leigh-Anne's post with Andre comes after she revealed she had been betrayed by him.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne recently spent quality time with Andre and their twin daughters during a sun-soaked trip at five-star hotel Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan, which starts at £300-a-night.

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