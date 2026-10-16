Police step in to protect Harry, Meghan after situation takes unexpected turn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nottingham outing took a shocking turn when huge crowds surged forward, sparking urgent police intervention to ensure the couple's protection.

Law enforcers had to step in on Thursday after fans surrounded the Sussexes's vehicle outside Epic Partners on Edale Road in Nottingham.

The couple had just finished their final engagement of the day when the gathered crowd prevented their vehicle from departing, prompting Nottinghamshire Constabulary to take action.

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Stunning footage, shared by GB News, captured the incredible moment police calmly guided the excited crowd, instructing onlookers to "tuck in" and "keep shuffling back" to let the car pass.

The officers, who were employed for Harry and Meghan's security, handled it with such grace and warmth - reassuring the energetic crowd with a smile: "You'll get a view, don't worry."

After some effort, officers succeeded in creating enough space between the crowds for the vehicle to move through safely.

Police cars were stationed on nearby streets, with an unmarked vehicle also positioned to restrict access to Edale Road. The couple were shadowed by their own private security detail throughout all three Nottingham engagements.

Nottingham City Council deployed Community Protection Officers to help manage the public, and barricades were erected outside the recording studio to control the gathering crowds.

It is worth mentioning here that King Charles' youngest son Harry continues to lack automatic police protection in the UK.

The Duke previously held International Protected Persons Status as a senior working royal, but this was downgraded following his and Meghan's departure from Britain in 2020.

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