Prince William, Catherine secretly extend 'olive branch' to Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Princess Kate let their reported rivals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 'shine' with low-key royal engagement.

According to the circular from Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a quiet visit to Nansledan, Cornwall on Thursday.

The update read, "The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Joint Patrons, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon visited the Duchy of Cornwall's Nansledan site near Newquay, Cornwall."

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According to Hello! Magazine, Nansledan is an "award-winning sustainable urban extension to the seaside town of Newquay, Cornwall."

There are currently no additional details available regarding William and Catherine's visit.

It was evident that the future King and Queen chose to keep things low-key, which many have interpreted as a subtle 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan, ensuring the Sussexes' first official joint UK appearance would not be overshadowed.

No photos or videos were posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media channels during their Nansledan trip.

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Were they paying respect to Harry and Meghan? Or are there some other plans? Well, the coming days will clear the confusion.