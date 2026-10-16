Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals what 'Twisters' did to her health

Daisy Edgar-Jones may have taken home more than memories from Twisters — the actress thinks the storm-chasing blockbuster might have left her slightly deaf in one ear.

During an appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the actress revealed that the intense filming conditions may have affected her hearing, thanks to all the wind and debris flying around the set.

“I think I still am slightly deaf in my left ear because there was so much debris and wind that was entering from a sharp left,” she said.

“It was a windy shoot. It was quite ironic because we were shooting in Oklahoma and often would have to shut down filming because of an actual wind storm, to then recreate a wind storm once it’s passed. It was a wild experience.”

Talk about getting a little too close to the action!

Released in 2024, Twisters brought audiences back into the world of tornado chasing nearly 30 years after the original Twister.

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Edgar-Jones played Kate Carter, a former tornado chaser drawn back into the dangerous world of storm research, where she crosses paths with thrill-seeking content creator Tyler Owens, played by Glen Powell.

Despite the rough conditions, Edgar-Jones clearly enjoyed the adrenaline rush. In 2024, she told The Hollywood Reporter that the experience had sparked a new love for stunts.

“It was so stunt heavy and I’d never done really proper stunts, so I was so curious to see how they were going to achieve a lot of the action sequences, but I’m a bit addicted now, I’ve got the bug,” Edgar-Jones said in 2024.

“It was so much fun. I mean we had a phenomenal stunt department who really just helped to immerse us in it, also keep us safe. Most of the stunts were sort of being battered by wind, rain and debris so it was definitely an interesting filming experience.”

Looks like the storms left quite an impression — possibly one she can still hear about!