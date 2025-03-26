Daisy Edgar Jones reveals what it's like to work with Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, and more

Daisy Edgar Jones opened up on working with Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, and Sebastian Stan

Daisy Edgar-Jones has worked with Hollywood’s current heartthrobs, and all of them have been supportive of the actress being the lead in her movies.

Daisy rose to fame with the 2020 series Normal People, which co-starred Paul Mescal. The actress then starred opposite Sebastian Stan in Fresh and Glen Powell in Twisters.

“I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends,” Daisy gushed in an interview with Elle.

“And I’m lucky that every actor I’ve worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them,” she shared.

“I think that’s why they’re so successful and so loved and so good: that they are so generous, and they really serve the story and are not serving themselves,” the 26-year-old remarked.

Sharing an example of supportive behavior, she recalled how Top Gun: Maverick star Powell was so invested in her character’s journey in Twisters.

She said: “Glen was always like, ‘What’s Kate’s journey in this? Let’s find it.’ And same with Sebastian; he was so completely invested in Noa’s journey. Paul’s like playing tennis with your best friend. I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it! Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry.”

“Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left,” she joked.

Daisy Edgar-Jones will next be seen alongside Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle in On Swift Horses.