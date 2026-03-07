 
Geo News Digital Desk
March 07, 2026

Daisy Edgar-Jones opens up about teen struggles with endometriosis

Daisy Edgar-Jones openly talked about the health problems she faced before finding out that she had endometriosis at 24.

The actress, who is famous for Normal People, said that painful periods and bad acne made her teenage years really hard.

In a video for Vogue on March 3, Daisy described her skin as “volatile” and said it was very sensitive.

After getting to know that she had endometriosis, it gave her relief because it explained all the pain and hormonal issues she was struggling with for years.

“For so long, I had such painful periods and really, you know, volatile skin. It was definitely a relief to find out why I was going through it,” she shared.

The star also talked about how she looks after her skin now as she drinks lots of water, watches what she eats, avoids dairy and uses gentle skincare products that don’t irritate her.

Finding right routine that helped the actress feel more comfortable in her skin.

While looking back, Daisy encouraged everyone who is dealing with acne or similar problems not to feel defined by it.

“It was all I could see when I looked in the mirror, but when I see old photos, it’s funny how confidence and who you are on the inside really shows,” she said.

All of the star’s fans can now relate to her story as this diagnosis is very common among many.

