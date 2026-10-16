Dua Lipa enjoys romantic baseball date with husband Callum Turner

Dua recently revealed that she and husband Callum 'never lost sight of one another' during their wedding

Dua Lipa is enjoying a much-needed break with her husband, Callum Turner, as the couple spent some quality time together at a baseball game.

The Levitating singer, 31, shared fun-filled moments from her first ever baseball match after joining her husband, Callum Turner, 36 at a New York Yankees game at the Yankee Stadium last week.

As for Dua's look, the singer was dressed to the nines in a black dress featuring gold detailing across the waist.

She added a caption reading: 'Seven days give or takeeee and my first baseball game!!!'

READ MORE: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make red carpet debut as married couple

Dua recently revealed that she and husband Callum 'never lost sight of one another' during their wedding, as they strived to 'create so many memories' on their big day.

The pair first married in a legal ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall in May, and just one week later they jetted to Italy for their grand wedding.

The outing comes after the singer and actor were recently seen spending some quiet time together in New York, showing that even with their busy lives, they still make time for each other.

The couple took their dog for a walk as well and stopped to get coffee.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner share unseen photos from lavish wedding