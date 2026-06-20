Dua Lipa, Callum Turner share unseen photos from lavish wedding

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner officially invited their online family to be part of their lavish three-day wedding celebration in Sicily.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, June 19, the Levitating hitmaker shared a series of photos from the extravagant ceremony, offering the first official glimpse into her wedding to the Masters of the Air star.

Held at the historic 18th-century Sicilian palace Villa Valguarnera, the event reportedly cost more than $1.7 million.

Captured by renowned photographer David Sims, the newly released images showed the couple embracing and celebrating with other guests during the reception.

Several high-profile names made it to the guest list. Donatella Versace, Joe Alwyn, Olivia Dean, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, and Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker joined the festivities.

The photos featured the American-Albaninan pop star, who wore a custom Chanel Haute Couture wedding gown for the main ceremony, alongside Turner, 36, in a series of couple portraits and individual snapshots.

The bridal gown featured intricate crystal and feather embellishments, a dramatic train, and a delicately embroidered veil.

As for the groom, he complimented his partner’s look with a custom Louis Vuitton suit.

For the unversed, the 30-year-old Radical Optimism superstar the handsome British hunk first tied the knot during a private civil ceremony in London on May 31.

Weeks later, the newlyweds hosted a three-day celebration in Palermo, Sicily, surrounded by family members and celebrity friends.