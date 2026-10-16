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King Charles forms 'alliance' with Harry, Meghan to save sinking ship

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive delightful news about royal 'comeback'

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Web Desk
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Published October 16, 2026

King Charles forms alliance with Harry, Meghan to save sinking ship
King Charles forms 'alliance' with Harry, Meghan to save sinking ship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an exciting update about their potential royal comeback after showcasing their popularity to both the royals and the public.

Nottingham visit was apparently a hit for the Sussexes, royal commentators now agree that the scandal-hit family needs the Duke and Duchess back in the fold.

From Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's controversies to growing numbers of anti-monarchy protests, King Charles has been urged to form an 'alliance' with the former working royals.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan gather big crowd amid clash with King Charles diary

Writing for the i paper, journalist Flora Symington said that the royals might 'regret' pushing away the Sussexes.

The royal commentator said, "[King] Charles and the rest of the Royal Family might live to regret pushing out the Sussexes so completely, as they yet again prove themselves relatable and likeable to the public at a time when the royals need all the help they can get to get the country back on side."

Flora mentioned how Meghan's fans were shouting, confessing their love for her the moment she stepped out of the car.

READ MORE: Palace releases King Charles key video message after calls to 'step down'

She continued, "If there is one thing the Royal Family needs as the shadow of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest continues to hover, it is some popular figures out and about showing the public the family’s support for charities and good causes."

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