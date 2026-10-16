Taylor Swift's new release wages war against Olivia Rodrigo's fandom

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo's fandoms are once again at daggers drawn after both the pop superstars released their new music on the same day.

The 36-year-old Grammy winner surprise dropped acoustic and piano versions of Patient Zero on the same day as the drivers license released the much-anticipated remix of expectations featuring Chappell Roan.

As Swift announced the release of the variants without prior announcement, fans on social media began to criticise her over trying to "block" Rodrigo on the streaming charts.

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Taking to X, one netizen wrote, "same day as Olivia. she’s not beating the allegations," and "3 hours after Olivia on a random Thursday??"

A third chimed, "Desperation to stay #1 even if it means tanking your reputation more and more…," and "at this point, this is so intentional. she’s proving the allegations," wrote another.

While one called out, "Can she ever go a single night without trying to outshine the other pop girls? Is she that chart obsessed?," and "yknow i was kinda skeptical abt the whole blocking other artists' streams or smthn but this is just too f---ing funny lmfao cant deny the pattern now."

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo raves over Chappell Roan after ‘Expectations' collab