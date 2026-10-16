Olivia Rodrigo raves over Chappell Roan after ‘Expectations’ collab

Chappell Roan has landed on Olivia Rodrigo’s expectations just right!

The Good Luck, Babe! singer has earned a heartfelt shout-out from the 23-year-old pop star following the release of their much-anticipated collaboration.

Taking to social media after the release of expectations featuring Roan, the drivers license hitmaker could barely contain her excitement, celebrating both the new track and its accompanying music video while sharing a sweet tribute to her fellow songstress.

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“Chappell is the most incredible person and the most inspiring artist and I am so lucky to be able to learn from her and call her a friend,” she wrote.

The deja vu singer went on to reflect on the joy of creating music with people she loves, thanking Roan, producer Dan Nigro, songwriter Amy Allen and director Bardia Zeinali for helping bring the project to life.

She also gave a special shout-out to David Byrne, who makes a cameo in the music video.

“Getting to make art with people you love is the best feeling ever,” Rodrigo added, before signing off with a playful nod to the song: “I’ve got big expectations baby!!!!!!”

She accompanied the message with unicorn, pink-heart and sparkle emojis.

Alongside the affectionate note, the Grammy-winning singer shared photographs of herself with Roan.

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