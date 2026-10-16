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Conan Gray surprises fans with fresh take on Adela's hit song

Conan Gray's cover of hit Adela track takes over social media

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 16, 2026

Conan Gray surprises fans with fresh take on Adelas hit song
Conan Gray surprises fans with fresh take on Adela's hit song 

Conan Gray just covered Adela's new song Ain't In LA and brought his own signature touch to it, and it absolutely won the internet over.

The 27-year-old pop superstar performed the song for triple j, and fans on social media loved how he turned the song into a "melancholic and nostalgic" anthem.

The video clips circulated widely all across social media platforms as fans applauded the Vodka Cranberry hitmaker.

READ MORE: Conan Gray sings praises of his 'beautiful' friend Olivia Rodrigo: 'Great advice giver'

Flocking to X, one fan wrote, "he's known as the heartbreak prince after all," and "I need him to put this on Spotify. This is heartbreakingly good," added another.

A third chimed in, "the way he can make any word sound like a breakup is honestly a gift and a curse," and "How do we get adela to cover conan now?"

While one declared in, "Our sad pop yearner Prince," and "i need this injected in my veins," as well as "THATS MY BOYYYY."

Someone further claimed, "omg this changed my life."

READ MORE: Adela clears air on Taylor Swift dig after 'TLOAS: Encore' release

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