Conan Gray surprises fans with fresh take on Adela's hit song

Conan Gray just covered Adela's new song Ain't In LA and brought his own signature touch to it, and it absolutely won the internet over.

The 27-year-old pop superstar performed the song for triple j, and fans on social media loved how he turned the song into a "melancholic and nostalgic" anthem.

The video clips circulated widely all across social media platforms as fans applauded the Vodka Cranberry hitmaker.

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Flocking to X, one fan wrote, "he's known as the heartbreak prince after all," and "I need him to put this on Spotify. This is heartbreakingly good," added another.

A third chimed in, "the way he can make any word sound like a breakup is honestly a gift and a curse," and "How do we get adela to cover conan now?"

While one declared in, "Our sad pop yearner Prince," and "i need this injected in my veins," as well as "THATS MY BOYYYY."

Someone further claimed, "omg this changed my life."

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