Conan Gray sings praises of his 'beautiful' friend Olivia Rodrigo: 'Great advice giver'

Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo became friends through their mutual producer

August 23, 2025

Conan Gray is singing the praises of his "beautiful" and "closest friend" Olivia Rodrigo.

The 26-year-old crooner became friends with Olivia through their mutual producer, Dan Nigro.

In an interview with People Magazine, Conan shared how the Deja Vu songstress is like on and off the stage.

"There’s not that much of a difference," said the singer. "I think the Olivia that the world loves is very much the Olivia that I love. "

"She’s a great advice giver, and her music is extremely representative of who she is," he continued.

Conan added, "It's really fun going to her shows and seeing her on stage and knowing that the world gets to see such a beautiful person."

For those unversed, Conan and Olivia are also two of the few Gen Z Asian American stars.

The Heather crooner, who is half-Japanese and half-white, was raised in Georgetown, Texas. Meanwhile, the Good 4 U songstress, who is a half-Filipina and half-white, grew up in Southern California.

"Any mixed-race person in America is going to have a unique experience to other people, and it’s always nice to have a community and friends," said Conan.

"The internet was my only way of really having people to relate to when it came to growing up as an Asian American," he added.

On the professional front, Conan is currently busy promoting his new album, Wishbone.

