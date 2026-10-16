Ashe commemorates fourth studio album release with heartfelt note

Ashe has hit a new career breakthrough with her latest album, The Girl Of Your Dreams, marking multiple streaming milestones and mainstream success.

As her fourth studio album released on Friday, October 16, the Save Myself hitmaker took to X and penned a touching note to fans before the album become theirs.

Ashe began, "My fourth album, ‘The Girl Of Your Dreams’ OUT NOW!!!!! I love her so much. I hope you love her too. I’m a proud woman and I am proud of this album!!! I love every theatrical and whimsical music note and lyric. I love Noah Conrad. I love how much care and talent he put into this album as her producer."

The Favors band member continued, "I love the small village of songwriters who wrote these songs with me, including Noah, Annika Bennet, Casey Smith, Max Wolfgang, Carrie K, Natalie Findlay, and Jules Apollinaire!!!! Thank you to everyone who helped materialize the album of my dreams. And thank you, dear listener, for welcoming her into your life. She’s all yours."

READ MORE: Ashe marks new career peak with 'Stop the Wedding!' ahead of album release

Fans congratulated the singer, writing, "You really surpassed yourself and it was very difficult based on your previous albums. I think you healed something in my heart, is so inspiring and deep. This is PURE GOLD. Thank you so much for sharing your art with us, i'll be forever ur fan. Love u ashe im so proud."

Another shared, "Ashe, your music found me in a time where I needed it most, i'm reminded of that whenever you release new music, the way the lyrics and notes cause goosebumps to spread over my skin, learning new lyrics, it means nothing short of the world to me, thank you for sharing your art."

A third chimed in, "Each song is like a little world waiting for its secrets to be discovered, it's so good," while another penned, "an absolutely phenomenal album from start to finish!!! each and every song is so perfectly put together - you can really tell how much effort and love was put into this entire record. i’m in awe."

READ MORE: Ashe rings in major career milestone ahead of album release