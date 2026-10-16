Princess Kate makes delightful announcement in new video message

Princess Kate returned to the spotlight with a big announcement about the next meaningful chapter of a project close to her heart.

On October 16, the Princess of Wales released a video message discussing the significance of nature for the development of young minds.

According to Palace, the future Queen has commissioned Early Childhood to take "forward new work examining how nature can support the healthy development of babies and young children, with a new programme set to launch next year."

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The project is supported by founding partner The Duchy of Cornwall, exploring "how nature, creativity and relationships can help nurture the social and emotional skills that underpin lifelong health and wellbeing."

In her heartfelt video message, the mother of George, Charlotte, and Louis emphasised that new scientific research highlights the importance of nature for our psychological and physiological well-being.

She added, "Nature is such an extraordinary environment for us all and, in this tech-driven, digital age, spending quality time outdoors has never been more important.

"This project is about exploring how nature, creativity and relationships can best support the healthy development of babies and young children. We believe that taking a whole-child approach is important, and nature becomes a wonderful place to explore how we can successfully nurture the social and emotional skills that underpin lifelong health and wellbeing.

"My hope is that through this practical, nature-based research, we can build supportive environments that help make nature more accessible, benefiting babies, young children and their families across the UK."

It is important to mention that Princess Kate recorded this special message during her visit to Cornwall on Thursday.

She was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, who runs the Duchy of Cornwall.

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Notably, the Waleses did not share any live updates from their visit, which coincided with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nottingham trip.